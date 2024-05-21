The Ear: Sexual discrimination case costs $2.4M

💵 DSM City Council approved nearly $2.4 million to settle a lawsuit from four female employees alleging sexual discrimination in the police department. (DSM Register)

🦃 Iowa's latest turkey season bagged a record 16,000 birds. (Radio Iowa)

🚨 A Des Moines man was arrested after allegedly stealing and abandoning a Mercedes with a baby in it at the 2700 block of Ingersoll. (KCCI)

⛳️ Members play resumes today at Wakonda Club following its $8 million makeover. The Principal Charity Classic starts next week.

📚 Starts Right Here will expand its at-risk youth program next year into the former Elim Christian Fellowship Church across the street from the Capitol. (KCCI)