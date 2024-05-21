A smartphone alternative
Some parents are holding off on smartphones for their kids and giving them smartwatches as an alternative.
Driving the news: Devices like an Apple Watch or Verizon GizmoWatch still allow texting, calling and tracking without access to mindless scrollling apps like Facebook and Instagram.
What they're saying: "With fewer games and tiny screens, smartwatches can be less distracting than standard smartphones," writes New York Times' Wirecutter.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more