The Ear: Roll with the grain
🙏 A GoFundMe for the daughters of a woman who died this week after a teenager allegedly shoved her at a youth facility in Johnston where she worked has raised more than $21,000.
✂️ Wells Fargo is laying off 24 more employees from its West Des Moines campus. (Des Moines Register)
🛶 Honey Creek Resort may change from state ownership to Appanoose County instead. (KCCI)
💵 "If it wasn't for the $500 I got this month, I was facing eviction at my apartment," says a participant of UpLift's basic income program. (WHO-13)
