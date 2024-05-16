The Ear: A new private school

📚 Des Moines Christian School is planning to build a new high school campus along Northwest 42nd Ave. in Urbandale. (Business Record)

🏀 "Every year, I want to be the champion of the Big Ten Conference," said Jan Jensen, the new Iowa women's basketball head coach, in her first press conference yesterday. (Des Moines Register)

🌪️ FEMA is coming to Iowa to provide disaster assistance for families affected by recent tornadoes. (KCCI)

🎓 DMPS Board Chairperson Jackie Norris will receive an honorary degree at The State University of New York College at Geneseo on Saturday.

✋ The campaign manager for Melissa Vine — a Democrat running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District against Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant — was fired following allegations that the campaign made dozens of donations on others' behalf to influence a political action group's endorsement.