The Ear: Detassling the news you need

💰 Drake University announced it received a $28 million donor commitment from an alum. Once it's fully paid, it'll be the largest single-donor gift in its history. (Iowa Public Radio)

💊 Multiple metro pharmacies were recently cited by state inspectors for dispensing incorrect medications. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

📚 The Christian organization that took over Planned Parenthood's book sale says the event is canceled this year while it focuses on the urgent need to address food insecurity in the metro. (KCCI)

A Johnston woman died after she was "pushed hard" by a kid and hit her head at the Ellipsis youth home. (KCCI)

