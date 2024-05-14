The Ear: Catch up on the news
🫡 UI women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement. Longtime assistant coach Jan Jensen was named her successor. (WHO-13)
🔥 Des Moines' air quality is expected to decline from good to a moderate level of concern today, due to the Canadian wildfires. (Des Moines Register)
🚴♂️ A new biking initiative will provide free entry on the last day of the Principal Charity Classic next month. (WOI-TV)
👩⚕️ A DSM nurse practitioner paid nearly $53,000 to settle claims that she participated in a scheme to defraud Medicare. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
⭐️ The aurora borealis interrupted some Iowa farmers' work by disrupting tractors' GPS signals. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
