📸 1 pic to go: That's a funny looking tail ...
Local photographer (and Linh's fiancé) Eric Burson captured this unique shot of a barred owl with an unfortunate squirrel in its clutches.
Driving the news: The photo was taken recently at Walnut Woods State Park in West Des Moines.
The bottom line: Look up!
- If you're patient enough, you'll likely come across a barred owl, and even some owlets, there most evenings!
