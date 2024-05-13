2 hours ago - News

📸 1 pic to go: That's a funny looking tail ...

headshot
headshot

Bird with squirrel under talons
A barred owl holding a squirrel. Photo: Courtesy of Eric Burson

Local photographer (and Linh's fiancé) Eric Burson captured this unique shot of a barred owl with an unfortunate squirrel in its clutches.

Driving the news: The photo was taken recently at Walnut Woods State Park in West Des Moines.

The bottom line: Look up!

  • If you're patient enough, you'll likely come across a barred owl, and even some owlets, there most evenings!
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Des Moines in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more