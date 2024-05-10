The Ear: It's graining again

⛔️ Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit to block Iowa's new immigration law that allows local law enforcement officers to arrest and deport immigrants, saying it fails to make necessary exceptions and violates constitutional protections. (Iowa Public Radio)

🌵 No part of Iowa has extreme drought for the first time in almost two years. (KCCI)

🏢 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. is moving from WDM to an undisclosed spot in downtown when its lease expires in 2025. The company has about 1,000 employees. (Des Moines Register)

🚨 A DSM woman was arrested on human trafficking charges after police say they found evidence at a massage parlor of forced labor and commercial sex activity involving multiple victims. (WHO-13)

🌱 The scientists who led the creation of a global seed vault in Norway won this year's $500,000 World Food Prize. (AP)

🍣 Wasabi Chi near Merle Hay Mall is closing due to issues with its aging building. (Des Moines Register)