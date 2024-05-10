Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals The rate of cesarean births in Iowa has gone up since 2016 to a little over 30%, according to new data from the CDC. Nationally, the C-section delivery rate in 2023 came to 32.4%.

Why it matters: That's well above the 10-15% rate that the WHO considers "ideal."

State of play: Repeat C-sections account for many of the procedures nationally, even though most individuals can have a successful vaginal birth after a cesarean section (VBAC).

Yes, but: In Iowa, it's especially difficult to find a provider who will offer that option, says Rachel Bruns, the International Cesarean Awareness Network's local chapter leader.

Last year, MercyOne ended the only hospital-based midwifery program in Des Moines that offered VBAC.

That is directly affecting C-section rates, Bruns tells Axios as well as worse patient outcomes, such as placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition.

Between the lines: Health care system reimbursements for C-sections are generally higher than for vaginal births. "Financial incentives almost always play some role," says Emily Oster, economist and author of "The Unexpected,"

Some Des Moines hospitals outright ban VBAC services, while others have no policies and leave it up to the doctors to decide, Bruns says.

Doctors may recommend C-sections to avoid increased liability, Bruns says.

What they're saying: The country's higher C-section rate can also be attributed to care that prioritizes practitioners rather than midwives, who can provide more specific attention to patients, Bruns says.

Iowa's Medicaid rate reimburses certified nurse midwives at only 85% of the rate for physicians, which does not incentivize hospitals to offer midwifery care.

Reality check: Vaginal deliveries also come with their own risks.