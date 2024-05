1033 26th Street, Des Moines, $500,000

Live in your own piece of history within walking distance of Drake University, local shops and restaurants.

Driving the news: Built in 1900, this 2,800-square-foot house was home to F.M. Park, a prominent church leader in Des Moines. It was later converted into apartments, and then a bed and breakfast in 2007.

Specs: Four beds, four baths, 2,848 square feet

Four beds, four baths, 2,848 square feet Features: A 250-square-foot front porch, two living rooms, a professionally landscaped yard and EV charging station.

A 250-square-foot front porch, two living rooms, a professionally landscaped yard and EV charging station. Realtor: Jean O'Neill, RE/MAX Precision

One of the living rooms. Photo: Courtesy of RE/MAX Precision