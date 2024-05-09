We've got your weekend plans in Des Moines covered.

Friday

👸 The Playhouse performs "The Princess and the Pea" at 1:30pm. Tickets: $6.

🌱 Shop the Des Moines Botanical Garden's "Spring Garden Market." 10am-5pm Friday and Saturday; 10am-3pm Sunday. Entry: $12.

Saturday

🎶 CAKE plays Lauridsen Amphitheater. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: $49.

📚 Trade your gently-used fiction books with other book lovers at Franklin Library. 1-4pm. Free!

🏰 Don your best armor at Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Faire on Saturday or Sunday. Tickets: $20.

🚶‍♀️ The Historic Valley Junction Foundation is holding a guided walking tour starting at 137 5th St. at 9am. Free!

Sunday

🛍 Surety Hotel is holding a Mother's Day flower market. Shop around, book a mini photoshoot and listen to live music. 11am-3pm. Free!