We've got your weekend plans in Des Moines covered.

Friday

๐Ÿ‘ธ The Playhouse performs "The Princess and the Pea" at 1:30pm. Tickets: $6.

๐ŸŒฑ Shop the Des Moines Botanical Garden's "Spring Garden Market." 10am-5pm Friday and Saturday; 10am-3pm Sunday. Entry: $12.

Saturday

๐ŸŽถ CAKE plays Lauridsen Amphitheater. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: $49.

๐Ÿ“š Trade your gently-used fiction books with other book lovers at Franklin Library. 1-4pm. Free!

๐Ÿฐ Don your best armor at Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Faire on Saturday or Sunday. Tickets: $20.

๐Ÿšถโ€โ™€๏ธ The Historic Valley Junction Foundation is holding a guided walking tour starting at 137 5th St. at 9am. Free!

Sunday

๐Ÿ› Surety Hotel is holding a Mother's Day flower market. Shop around, book a mini photoshoot and listen to live music. 11am-3pm. Free!