The Ear: News nuggets to start your day

🚙 George Flagg Parkway reopened after being closed for less than 24 hours because of minor flooding. (City of Des Moines)

🐶 Eight Iowa dog breeders, including one in Ackworth, were cited for federal regulatory violations in the first quarter of this year. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🤰 Iowa has joined a majority of states to allow a full year of postpartum care for Medicaid recipients. But the new law includes stricter income thresholds, meaning fewer people are eligible. (Des Moines Register)

💵 The campaign of Melissa Vine — a Democrat running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District against Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant — is accused of making dozens of donations on others' behalf to influence a political group's endorsement. (Des Moines Register)

🌪️ Residents at a Polk County mobile home park were told to seek shelter elsewhere during severe storms. (KCCI)