The Ear: I wanna be a plowboy, baby
💰 Iowans donated more than $3 million to a sheriffs charity in recent years, but the majority of the money was consumed by the expenses of a for-profit marketing company. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
🦉 PETA awarded Pleasant Hill with a "Compassionate Police Department Award" for saving a young owl injured in a tornado last month.
🌊 Multiple boat ramps, a beach access point and a portion of Northwest Jester Park Drive are closed at Saylorville Lake because of high water levels. (WHO-13)
🤢 Hy-Vee recalled multiple cream cheese products and a cookie mix sold under its brand because of possible salmonella risks. (Des Moines Register)
- Meanwhile, nearly 30 products from Palmer Candy Company, which distributes in Iowa, were also recalled. (WOI-TV)
⭐️ Today's headline maker: Emily Kessinger of DSM.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more