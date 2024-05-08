The Ear: I wanna be a plowboy, baby

💰 Iowans donated more than $3 million to a sheriffs charity in recent years, but the majority of the money was consumed by the expenses of a for-profit marketing company. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🦉 PETA awarded Pleasant Hill with a "Compassionate Police Department Award" for saving a young owl injured in a tornado last month.

🌊 Multiple boat ramps, a beach access point and a portion of Northwest Jester Park Drive are closed at Saylorville Lake because of high water levels. (WHO-13)

A portion of George Flagg Parkway and multiple recreational trails are also closed.

🤢 Hy-Vee recalled multiple cream cheese products and a cookie mix sold under its brand because of possible salmonella risks. (Des Moines Register)

Meanwhile, nearly 30 products from Palmer Candy Company, which distributes in Iowa, were also recalled. (WOI-TV)

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Emily Kessinger of DSM.