1 poll to go: When to mow

Bar chart showing the preferred morning mowing times of Axios Des Moines readers. 15% said before 7am, 44% said before 8am, 31% said before 9am and 10% said before 10am.
It's the age-old question that's pitted neighbor against neighbor for decades: How early is too early to mow?

Driving the news: We asked Axios Des Moines readers last week for hot takes and the majority of you said before 8am if it's a Saturday morning.

The big picture: In terms of the health of your lawn, there's actually a best time to mow.

  • Early morning, from 6-8am, isn't the best time because the grass is wet, which can cause clogs and leave tracks.
  • Meanwhile, 8-10am is best, when the grass is dry, but before the heat.
