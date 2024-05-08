1 poll to go: When to mow
It's the age-old question that's pitted neighbor against neighbor for decades: How early is too early to mow?
Driving the news: We asked Axios Des Moines readers last week for hot takes and the majority of you said before 8am if it's a Saturday morning.
The big picture: In terms of the health of your lawn, there's actually a best time to mow.
- Early morning, from 6-8am, isn't the best time because the grass is wet, which can cause clogs and leave tracks.
- Meanwhile, 8-10am is best, when the grass is dry, but before the heat.
