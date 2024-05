👎 Fleur Heights Center for Wellness & Rehab in Des Moines and Pine Acres Rehabilitation & Care Center in West Des Moines were added to a federal government list of the country's worst care facilities. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

💍 A majority of delegates at the Iowa GOP state convention voted to encourage the repeal of gay marriage. (Radio Iowa)

🗳 House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst has not ruled out running for governor. (Des Moines Register)