Quote du jour: What we lose

chili king sign being lifted by crane and a door with a "closed" sign taped up

The "Chili King" sign being removed. Photos: Courtesy of Andy Lyons

"The one thing I always hear from people when they go to Europe is they love the old buildings there and they come home and they say, 'I wish we had buildings like that.' Well, we used to, but we tore many of them down."
— Tim Waddell, president of Des Moines Heritage Trust

Seven iconic buildings in the Des Moines metro are at risk of demolition or serious disrepair, according to Des Moines Heritage Trust, a local nonprofit that preserves historical buildings.

Driving the news: The nonprofit released its annual list of the metro's most "endangered" sites yesterday.

  • It included cultural stalwarts like George the Chili King and the Butler Apartments.

