☔️ Iowa's drought has largely retreated following abundant rainfall. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

⛔️ The Art Center cannot demolish "Greenwood Pond: Double Site" without artist Mary Miss' permission, a federal judge ruled. (Des Moines Register)

🛋 A legal dispute over who owns the furniture in the governor's Terrace Hill mansion is allowed to move forward, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled. (Des Moines Register)

💰 A settlement to a sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by four female police officers goes before the DSM City Council tonight. The terms of the proposed agreement were not made available in the city's published agenda. (KCCI)

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Keith Piscitello of Clive.