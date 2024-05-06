Charted: Hy-Vee reigns supreme

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals Hy-Vee, the West Des Moines-based grocery store, reigns supreme in the metro, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, a sales tracking firm. Zoom in: The local company operates 21 stores in the metro and commands nearly 30% of the area's grocery sales, according to estimates from Chain Store Guide.

Walmart has the second highest sales (18%) with seven stores in the metro.

The big picture: The local chain was also Axios Des Moines readers' top spot to buy groceries when we conducted a local survey back in 2021.

What's next: The company is trying to expand its presence, including in Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.

What we're watching: Des Moines City Council is expected to allow Hy-Vee's downtown store to operate under reduced hours during its meeting today.

