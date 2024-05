👮‍♀️ Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert is retiring at an unknown date, city manager Scott Sanders said. The PD's spokesperson declined to comment. (Des Moines Register)

🛒 Hy-Vee would be allowed to maintain reduced store hours at its downtown store for two more years under an amended agreement linked with taxpayer subsidies that goes before City Council Monday. (KCCI)

🍕Gusto Pizza closed its Ingersoll Avenue restaurant Thursday, its last metro location. (Des Moines Register)

🍽️ Table 128 relaunches at its new downtown DSM location today. (Wini's Food Stories)

🏥 A Lincoln High School student was hospitalized after falling from the third to first floor of an interior stairwell. (KCCI)