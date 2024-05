👨‍💻 An Iowa DOT social media account was hacked by a cryptocurrency scam. (Des Moines Register)

⛔️ Drake University will eliminate its religion major, an East Asian studies minor and an evidence-based health care graduate certificate, president Marty Martin announced following weeks of feedback. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🚨 A former Iowa priest was arrested in Florida last week and now faces five counts of sexual abuse stemming from alleged incidents with children in the 1980s. (KCCI)

🧗‍♀️ Iowa's first park with a recreational boulder facility and interactive ball wall will officially open today during a dedication ceremony at DSM's Cohen Park staring at noon.