The Ear: Iowa, ISU and UNI tuition caps

🎓 Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says lawmakers will seek tuition caps at the state's public universities next year if the chamber maintains its Republican majority. (Radio Iowa)

🛒 Hy-Vee and Des Moines city officials are close to reaching an agreement on the downtown store's hours, though details have not been shared yet. (Des Moines Register)

🤘 Slipknot is bringing "Knotfest" back to Des Moines on Sept. 21 at Water Works Park. (KCCI)

🐶 15 Iowa puppy mills were listed as part of the "Horrible Hundred" by the Humane Society of the United States. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)