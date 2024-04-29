2 hours ago - News

The Ear: Taking stalk of all the little sprouts

🎨 Four art pieces from John and Mary Pappajohn's collection will be up for auction at Christie's in New York City, where they're expected to garner millions of dollars. (Des Moines Register)

🎓 Iowa's three public universities are eliminating or reorganizing their diversity and equity offices following recommendations from the Iowa Board of Regents. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🌪️ At least 12 tornadoes touched down in Iowa last Friday evening. (KCCI)

🦉 A Pleasant Hill police officer saved a baby owl after it was injured during last Friday's tornado. (KCCI)

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Haley Nixt of Ankeny.

