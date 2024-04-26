👨‍🌾 1 fun thing to go: Ready, set... shop

🧤Grab some gardening gloves — Central Campus Greenhouse Plant Sale a> starts today.

Catch up fast: The school-owned greenhouse is part of a horticulture program that began nearly 50 years ago.

Hanging baskets, veggies, herbs and perennial and annual flowers are part of this year's sale.

If you go: The greenhouse is next to McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Rd. in DSM.

It runs until May 20.

10am to 5pm Tuesday-Friday; 9am-5pm Saturday.

🏆 Winner: The greenhouse was the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" contest.