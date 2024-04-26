Apr 26, 2024 - News

👨‍🌾 1 fun thing to go: Ready, set... shop

A photo of a student watering flowers.

Students in Des Moines Public Schools' horticulture program grow hundreds of thousands of plants each year, with sales helping to restock the operation or pay for activities and scholarships. Photo: Courtesy of DMPS

🧤Grab some gardening gloves Central Campus Greenhouse Plant Salea> starts today.

Catch up fast: The school-owned greenhouse is part of a horticulture program that began nearly 50 years ago.

If you go: The greenhouse is next to McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Rd. in DSM.

