👨🌾 1 fun thing to go: Ready, set... shop
🧤Grab some gardening gloves — Central Campus Greenhouse Plant Salea> starts today.
Catch up fast: The school-owned greenhouse is part of a horticulture program that began nearly 50 years ago.
- Hanging baskets, veggies, herbs and perennial and annual flowers are part of this year's sale.
If you go: The greenhouse is next to McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Rd. in DSM.
- It runs until May 20.
- 10am to 5pm Tuesday-Friday; 9am-5pm Saturday.
🏆 Winner: The greenhouse was the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" contest.
- Axios DSM reader Jeff Stewart won one of our shirts.
