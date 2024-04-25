Apr 25, 2024 - News

The Ear: Catch up on the news

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo made out of corn.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🆕 A new sensory wall is being unveiled at Raccoon River Valley Park in West Des Moines. (KCCI)

🏗 The Commons at Highland Park will include apartments, a restaurant and retail space where the Highland Apartments building was demolished last year. (WOI-TV)

🥉 Ankeny native Justin Phongsavanh, a Paralympic bronze medalist and seated javelin world record holder, is competing in the Drake Relays' first javelin throwing event today at 5:50pm. (WHO-13)

  • ☔️ Starting Friday, the relays are expected to face some rainy weather, which is par for the course for the April event. (Des Moines Register)

🌡️ Avian influenza is now being found in some mammals, prompting testing for dairy cattle before they are transported out of state. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🎓 Harry Bookey, founder of BH Companies, and Alicia Knapp, president of BHE Renewables, were inducted into Roosevelt High School's Hall of Fame.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Des Moines in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more