The Ear: Catch up on the news

๐Ÿ†• A new sensory wall is being unveiled at Raccoon River Valley Park in West Des Moines. (KCCI)

๐Ÿ— The Commons at Highland Park will include apartments, a restaurant and retail space where the Highland Apartments building was demolished last year. (WOI-TV)

๐Ÿฅ‰ Ankeny native Justin Phongsavanh, a Paralympic bronze medalist and seated javelin world record holder, is competing in the Drake Relays' first javelin throwing event today at 5:50pm. (WHO-13)

โ˜”๏ธ Starting Friday, the relays are expected to face some rainy weather, which is par for the course for the April event. (Des Moines Register)

๐ŸŒก๏ธ Avian influenza is now being found in some mammals, prompting testing for dairy cattle before they are transported out of state. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

๐ŸŽ“ Harry Bookey, founder of BH Companies, and Alicia Knapp, president of BHE Renewables, were inducted into Roosevelt High School's Hall of Fame.