The Ear: Catch up on the news

🆕 A new sensory wall is being unveiled at Raccoon River Valley Park in West Des Moines. (KCCI)

🏗 The Commons at Highland Park will include apartments, a restaurant and retail space where the Highland Apartments building was demolished last year. (WOI-TV)

🥉 Ankeny native Justin Phongsavanh, a Paralympic bronze medalist and seated javelin world record holder, is competing in the Drake Relays' first javelin throwing event today at 5:50pm. (WHO-13)

☔️ Starting Friday, the relays are expected to face some rainy weather, which is par for the course for the April event. (Des Moines Register)

🌡️ Avian influenza is now being found in some mammals, prompting testing for dairy cattle before they are transported out of state. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🎓 Harry Bookey, founder of BH Companies, and Alicia Knapp, president of BHE Renewables, were inducted into Roosevelt High School's Hall of Fame.