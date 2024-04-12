1 hour ago - News
Pics du jour: A unique perspective
Those may look like normal antique cars in front of Drake Diner, but they're actually from photographer Stephen Hunter's vintage toy collection.
Driving the news: Hunter decided to get a fun camera perspective and set up a table in front of the restaurant with his toy cars on top.
😎 Our thought bubble: It feels like we could just jump right in after for a milkshake and fries.
