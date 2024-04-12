1 hour ago - News

Pics du jour: A unique perspective

A perspective of Drake Diner with toys in front of it

Those may look like normal antique cars in front of Drake Diner, but they're actually from photographer Stephen Hunter's vintage toy collection.

Driving the news: Hunter decided to get a fun camera perspective and set up a table in front of the restaurant with his toy cars on top.

😎 Our thought bubble: It feels like we could just jump right in after for a milkshake and fries.

Stephen Hunter setting up his toy car collection for a unique perspective of Drake Diner. Photo: Courtesy of Hunter

