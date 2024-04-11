The Ear: Your news roundup

✍️ Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that makes it a crime for a person to be in Iowa if they were previously denied entry to or were deported from the U.S. (Axios)

An Urbandale teacher says she was fired after reporting another teacher who allegedly failed to intervene when a student with autism was hurting himself. (WHO-13)

🏀 The Iowa Hawkeyes are retiring Caitlin Clark's jersey, No. 22. (KCCI)

🚲 Lawmakers approved a bill that extends crosswalk protections to pedestrians who aren't on foot, including cyclists and wheelchair users. (Des Moines Register)

🥪 Iowa will provide millions less to help schools expand a summer meal program following Gov. Kim Reynolds' decision last year to reject federal assistance for children of low-income families. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)