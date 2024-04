The Ear: Catch up on the news

๐Ÿ• An animal welfare group is asking Iowa's attorney general to investigate an alleged puppy laundering scheme. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

๐Ÿ’ต The salary of UI women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder should reflect her "phenomenal job," Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a press conference Tuesday.

Bluder's annual salary is nearly $2 million less a year than men's coach Fran McCaffery. (Radio Iowa)

๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿ’ป A powerful tech company initially helped Iowa investigate online betting fraud without search warrants, but stopped following the arrests of Iowa athletes. (Des Moines Register)

๐Ÿšด Waukee's City Council is considering how to make Hickman Road safer for cyclists as the road grows busier. (KCCI)