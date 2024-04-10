The Ear: Catch up on the news

🐕 An animal welfare group is asking Iowa's attorney general to investigate an alleged puppy laundering scheme. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

💵 The salary of UI women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder should reflect her "phenomenal job," Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a press conference Tuesday.

Bluder's annual salary is nearly $2 million less a year than men's coach Fran McCaffery. (Radio Iowa)

👩‍💻 A powerful tech company initially helped Iowa investigate online betting fraud without search warrants, but stopped following the arrests of Iowa athletes. (Des Moines Register)

🚴 Waukee's City Council is considering how to make Hickman Road safer for cyclists as the road grows busier. (KCCI)