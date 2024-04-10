Apr 10, 2024 - News
The Ear: Catch up on the news
🐕 An animal welfare group is asking Iowa's attorney general to investigate an alleged puppy laundering scheme. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
💵 The salary of UI women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder should reflect her "phenomenal job," Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a press conference Tuesday.
- Bluder's annual salary is nearly $2 million less a year than men's coach Fran McCaffery. (Radio Iowa)
👩💻 A powerful tech company initially helped Iowa investigate online betting fraud without search warrants, but stopped following the arrests of Iowa athletes. (Des Moines Register)
🚴 Waukee's City Council is considering how to make Hickman Road safer for cyclists as the road grows busier. (KCCI)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Des Moines in your inbox.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.