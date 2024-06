Share on email (opens in new window)

Feb 29, 2024 - Things to Do

🌱 Learn how to keep your houseplants thriving during the Botanical Garden's happy hour event. 6:30-7:30pm. Tickets: $40.

🎢 Play Taylor Swift trivia, make friendship bracelets and drink themed cocktails at Uptown Garage Brewing. 6pm. Free!

Saturday

🀀 Chow down at Forest Avenue Library's Soul Food Festival. 11am-2pm. Meals: $10, with a la carte items and dessert also available.

πŸ–€ Pull out the black eyeliner β€” it's Emo Nite at Wooly's. 10pm. Tickets: $20.

πŸ› The flea market is here! Shop antique items at the Varied Industries Building at the fairgrounds. 9am-4pm today and 9am-3pm tomorrow. Free!

Sunday

πŸ‘Ύ Up-Down is open for all ages during its family event. 10am-2pm.

🍎 Attend a class on growing common fruit trees at the southside Earl May Garden Center. 2pm. Free, but registration required.