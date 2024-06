Artist Siah Armajani designed the special chess tables pictured for the project to encourage social interaction. They were recently removed. Photo: Courtesy of the Greater DSM Public Art Foundation

Temple Chess & Poetry Garden has been permanently decommissioned. Catch up quick: Located between the Temple for Performing Arts and the downtown library, the garden cost $305,000 to build and was commissioned about 20 years ago by the Greater DSM Public Art Foundation.

It was a gift from the family of Bennett Webster, a metro attorney who died in 2002.

Driving the news: The outdoor installations were not intended to be permanent. They were previously repaired multiple times but were again in need of work, city spokesperson Debbie McClung tells Axios.

Project donors, the foundation and city officials determined the garden had served its designated purpose and that deinstallation was a better choice than refurbishment, McClung says.

The agreement was approved by the City Council last week.

State of play: The chess tables have already been removed but decorative fencing, pavers and a raised planter box will remain.

There are no immediate plans for significant upgrades to the space, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.