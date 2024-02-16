8 things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including a Taylor Swift dance party

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday ❤️ Enjoy pop-up shopping and a curated photo booth during Girl Gang Galentine's at the Surety Hotel. 7pm. Free!

🎥 Oscar-nominated shorts are back at the Des Moines Arts Center. Watch free screenings throughout the week starting tonight at 6pm.

🙈 Des Moines Botanical Garden is hosting "50 Shades of Green" to teach couples plant sex facts. 5:30pm and 7pm. Tickets: $60 per pair.

Saturday

💃 It's Taylor Fest at Wooly's! Sing and dance to Taylor Swift all-night long starting at9pm. Tickets: $20.

💪 Captain Roy's hosts its annual "Shiver on the River." Win prizes, compete in winter games and dance after the festivities! 10am. Tickets: $10.

🎨 Learn to paint a flower field at Mainframe Studios. 3-5pm. Registration: $35, bring your own snacks and drinks.

Sunday

🩰 Watch a screening of "Ballerina Boys" with a panel discussion afterward at Varsity Cinema. Free! 6:30pm.

🛍 Go thrifting! Visit the flea market at the Des Moines Izaak Walton League. 9am-4pm.