8 things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including a Taylor Swift dance party
Friday
❤️ Enjoy pop-up shopping and a curated photo booth during Girl Gang Galentine's at the Surety Hotel. 7pm. Free!
🎥 Oscar-nominated shorts are back at the Des Moines Arts Center. Watch free screenings throughout the week starting tonight at 6pm.
🙈 Des Moines Botanical Garden is hosting "50 Shades of Green" to teach couples plant sex facts. 5:30pm and 7pm. Tickets: $60 per pair.
Saturday
💃 It's Taylor Fest at Wooly's! Sing and dance to Taylor Swift all-night long starting at9pm. Tickets: $20.
💪 Captain Roy's hosts its annual "Shiver on the River." Win prizes, compete in winter games and dance after the festivities! 10am. Tickets: $10.
🎨 Learn to paint a flower field at Mainframe Studios. 3-5pm. Registration: $35, bring your own snacks and drinks.
Sunday
🩰 Watch a screening of "Ballerina Boys" with a panel discussion afterward at Varsity Cinema. Free! 6:30pm.
🛍 Go thrifting! Visit the flea market at the Des Moines Izaak Walton League. 9am-4pm.
