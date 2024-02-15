4 bills to watch in Iowa Legislature

Here are four notable bills that have passed the Legislature's funnel week, which helps weed out the bills they will focus on passing the rest of the session.

Gender balance: Ends requiring equal gender representation on statewide boards and commissions, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports. Teaching patriotism: Requires social studies curriculums to include lessons on the "history and meaning" of the U.S. flag and anthem. It also requires lessons on the "cultural heritage" of the U.S. and Iowa and studying the nation's "exceptional and praiseworthy history," the Register reports. Arming teachers: Creates a permit allowing school staff to carry a firearm if their district allows it. The bill requires an annual background check and training for the permit, IPR reports. Two rural school districts passed policies last year to allow guns, but backed out after insurance companies declined to cover them. Limiting public land: The Iowa DNR can no longer bid for or acquire land from a nonprofit that obtained it from an auction, ICD reports.