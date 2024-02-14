Feb 14, 2024 - Things to Do

No Caitlin ticket? Don't worry, Des Moines has lots of sports bars

Sports bars per capita by metro area
Data: Yelp; Note: Among 112 metro areas with at least 500k residents; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Des Moines metro is well stocked with sports bars — 12.1 for every 100,000 residents.

Why it matters: That's almost five more per capita than the overall U.S rate, according to data from Yelp.

Zoom in: Among the options is Front Row in Clive, which advertises itself as the "No. 1 Hawkeye Bar in Iowa" and hosts a steak night Thursday.

