Feb 14, 2024 - Things to Do
No Caitlin ticket? Don't worry, Des Moines has lots of sports bars
The Des Moines metro is well stocked with sports bars — 12.1 for every 100,000 residents.
Why it matters: That's almost five more per capita than the overall U.S rate, according to data from Yelp.
- It means more options for those of us who don't have a tickets to see Caitlin Clark possibly break the NCAA women's basketball scoring record when UI hosts the Michigan Wolverines Thursday.
Zoom in: Among the options is Front Row in Clive, which advertises itself as the "No. 1 Hawkeye Bar in Iowa" and hosts a steak night Thursday.
- The Station on Ingersoll, Francie's Bar & Grill and Bix & Co. are among the other top metro sports bars, according to Yelp.
