Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday

🪩 Enjoy a Family Valentine's Dance under a disco ball at the DSM Children's Museum. 6-8pm. Tickets: $10.

😂 Cheer on local comedians during "No Sleep" at Wooly's starting at 8pm. Tickets: $20.

Saturday

💐 Build your own petite Valentine's bouquet at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. 11am-12pm. $12 a bouquet.

🥳 Celebrate African American culture and Black History Month at "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa" at the Horizon Events Center. 11am-7pm. Free!

Sunday

🐶 It's a Puppy Bowl Watch Party! Cheer on local Iowa puppies and meet adoptable dogs at Paws & Pints. 12-4pm. Free!

🛍 Shop local vendors with a Valentine's-themed market at the Des Moines Heritage Center. 2-5pm. Free!

💔 Stop by an Anti-Valentine's Day Variety Show at xBk Live. Watch drag and burlesque or get your tarot read. 5-10pm. Tickets: $13.17, with a portion supporting Perry's victim fund.

🐲 Learn about Chinese New Year and watch a live lion dance and kung fu demonstration at Jester Park Nature Center. 10:30am-12pm. Free, but registration required.