8 things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including an anti-Valentine's show
Friday
🪩 Enjoy a Family Valentine's Dance under a disco ball at the DSM Children's Museum. 6-8pm. Tickets: $10.
😂 Cheer on local comedians during "No Sleep" at Wooly's starting at 8pm. Tickets: $20.
Saturday
💐 Build your own petite Valentine's bouquet at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. 11am-12pm. $12 a bouquet.
🥳 Celebrate African American culture and Black History Month at "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa" at the Horizon Events Center. 11am-7pm. Free!
Sunday
🐶 It's a Puppy Bowl Watch Party! Cheer on local Iowa puppies and meet adoptable dogs at Paws & Pints. 12-4pm. Free!
🛍 Shop local vendors with a Valentine's-themed market at the Des Moines Heritage Center. 2-5pm. Free!
💔 Stop by an Anti-Valentine's Day Variety Show at xBk Live. Watch drag and burlesque or get your tarot read. 5-10pm. Tickets: $13.17, with a portion supporting Perry's victim fund.
🐲 Learn about Chinese New Year and watch a live lion dance and kung fu demonstration at Jester Park Nature Center. 10:30am-12pm. Free, but registration required.
