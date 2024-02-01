8 things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including hiking
Friday
🥜 Simpson College is celebrating George Washington Carver all weekend, including an agriculture symposium, a peanut butter beer sale and a movie.
💃 "First Friday" at Mainframe Studios celebrates Black History Month with art, music and food from 5-8pm. Free admission!
🎭 "Our Town" debuts at the DSM Playhouse and runs through Feb. 18. Tickets start at $29.
Saturday
🫖 Attend Terrace Hill's "Tea & Talk" featuring Ben Page and Jenny Richmond of Des Moines parks and rec department. 2pm. Tickets: $10.
🚲 Perry's annual "BRR" bike ride to Rippey benefits the Perry Chamber of Commerce. 10am-2pm. Registration: $15-$45.
✍️ AARP launches free tax preparation assistance at the East Side Library.
- Every Saturday and Wednesday from 10am-3:30pm through April 13.
🪩 Snow Ball party for kids and their guardians at the Science Center, starting at 6:30pm. Tickets: $10.
Sunday
🥾 Hike around Easter Lake with Wander Women. 2-4pm. Free!
