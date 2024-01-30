Pothole season has come unusually early this year due to January's record freeze and snowfall that was quickly followed by unseasonably warm temperatures.

Driving the news: Des Moines received 250 pothole reports last weekend, an abnormally high number this time of year, public works director Jonathan Gano tells Axios.

Typically, the craters form around March.

How it works: Water from melted snow enters cracks in the asphalt and freezes in the ground underneath, expanding and raising the concrete.

Roads then shift and contract after it gets warmer, creating gaps between the pavement and ground and making them more vulnerable to impact by vehicles.

Yes, but: Even though potholes started getting filled this week, expect just a temporary fix, Gano says. Lower-quality asphalt is used in the wintertime, which lasts only a few weeks or even days before a more permanent mixture is poured in the spring.

The intrigue: The same crew that plowed local streets are out filling potholes now and the city has accumulated "a pretty hefty tab for overtime," Gano says.

It cost around $1 million to plow the 25 inches of snow Des Moines received over a 10-day period earlier this month, Gano says.

But the city could actually save on overall labor costs. The city normally gets three feet of snow over a whole season, costing up to $3.5 million.

Two-thirds of that amount fell over just one week, potentially reducing overall costs.

Be smart: Report potholes here.

📣 Shoutout: What street in our metro has the worst potholes? Email [email protected] to let us know.