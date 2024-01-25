Des Moines weekend planner: Jan. 26-28
This weekend in Des Moines has events like a circus, a Drake men's basketball game and a new exhibit of the metro's archeological past.
Friday
🤡 Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus at the Iowa State Fairgrounds has multiple shows, starting at 7pm through Sunday.
- Tickets: $10-$20.
🤭 Comedian Kristen Toomey performs stand up at Teehee's Comedy Club at 7pm and 9:30pm.
- Tickets: $15-$20.
Saturday
⛸ Princess Skate with fairytale characters at Brenton Plaza, noon-2pm.
- Tickets: Included with general admission skating ($10 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors and free for children 5 and under).
🐃 Explore a new exhibit of local archeological artifacts including mammoths, giant ground sloths and early humans at Jester Park Nature Center at 10:30am.
- Free!
🏀 Drake Men's basketball plays UNI at the Knapp Center at noon.
- Tickets: $19-$24.
🕺 "Mamma Mia!" is showing from now through Sunday at the Des Moines Civic Center.
- Tickets start at $40.
Sunday
🎷 Musician Del Saxman Jones performs at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden starting at 1pm.
- Tickets: $9 - $12, free for members and kids 2 and younger.
