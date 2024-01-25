Des Moines weekend planner: Jan. 26-28

Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Des Moines has events like a circus, a Drake men's basketball game and a new exhibit of the metro's archeological past.

Friday

🤡 Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus at the Iowa State Fairgrounds has multiple shows, starting at 7pm through Sunday.

🤭 Comedian Kristen Toomey performs stand up at Teehee's Comedy Club at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Tickets: $15-$20.

Saturday

⛸ Princess Skate with fairytale characters at Brenton Plaza, noon-2pm.

Tickets: Included with general admission skating ($10 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors and free for children 5 and under).

🐃 Explore a new exhibit of local archeological artifacts including mammoths, giant ground sloths and early humans at Jester Park Nature Center at 10:30am.

Free!

🏀 Drake Men's basketball plays UNI at the Knapp Center at noon.

Tickets: $19-$24.

🕺 "Mamma Mia!" is showing from now through Sunday at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Tickets start at $40.

Sunday

🎷 Musician Del Saxman Jones performs at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden starting at 1pm.