23 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines weekend plans: Jan. 19-21
Friday
❤️ Explore your heart: Walk inside a colossal version of the human heart at a Science Center of Iowa exhibit. Thursdays through Sundays, 9am-4pm, through March 3.
- Tickets: $13-$15, or free for members.
🏀 Watch a game: Drake women's basketball plays Belmont at the Knapp Center, 6pm.
- Tickets: Starting at $7.
Saturday
🐩 Admire some pooches during the Central Iowa Kennel Club Dog Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-5pm. Free!
Sunday
⛽️ Fill it up: Thousands of dollars in gasoline will be given away during an annual event spearheaded by metro philanthropist Rob Johnson.
- The location will be announced on Facebook an hour before the 1pm event.
