23 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines weekend plans: Jan. 19-21

headshot
A photo of an oversized, inflatable heart.

This new heart exhibit at the Science Center of Iowa stretches 26 feet long, 13 feet tall and 15 feet wide. Photo: Medical Inflatable Exhibits, Inc. via the Science Center

Friday

❤️ Explore your heart: Walk inside a colossal version of the human heart at a Science Center of Iowa exhibit. Thursdays through Sundays, 9am-4pm, through March 3.

  • Tickets: $13-$15, or free for members.

🏀 Watch a game: Drake women's basketball plays Belmont at the Knapp Center, 6pm.

  • Tickets: Starting at $7.

Saturday

🐩 Admire some pooches during the Central Iowa Kennel Club Dog Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-5pm. Free!

Sunday

⛽️ Fill it up: Thousands of dollars in gasoline will be given away during an annual event spearheaded by metro philanthropist Rob Johnson.

  • The location will be announced on Facebook an hour before the 1pm event.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more