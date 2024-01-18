Des Moines weekend plans: Jan. 19-21

Share on email (opens in new window)

This new heart exhibit at the Science Center of Iowa stretches 26 feet long, 13 feet tall and 15 feet wide. Photo: Medical Inflatable Exhibits, Inc. via the Science Center

Friday

❤️ Explore your heart: Walk inside a colossal version of the human heart at a Science Center of Iowa exhibit. Thursdays through Sundays, 9am-4pm, through March 3.

Tickets: $13-$15, or free for members.

🏀 Watch a game: Drake women's basketball plays Belmont at the Knapp Center, 6pm.

Tickets: Starting at $7.

Saturday

🐩 Admire some pooches during the Central Iowa Kennel Club Dog Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-5pm. Free!

Sunday

⛽️ Fill it up: Thousands of dollars in gasoline will be given away during an annual event spearheaded by metro philanthropist Rob Johnson.