Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

All eyes are on Iowa Monday.

Why it matters: Our process to kick-off the nation's presidential nominating process helps narrow down the field and will give GOP candidates momentum as they make their way across the rest of the country before the 2024 election in November.

Here are a few essential links as you prepare for the day:

⭐️ How it works: 2-minute guide to the Iowa caucuses.

📍 Where to go: GOP precincts and Democratic precincts.

➡ How to watch: Stick with Axios.com for our live blog (Link TK) and updates for caucus results.

🍔 The intrigue: If you're looking for fun, caucus-themed food, Zombie Burger has you covered.

And here are some favorite dining spots of veteran anchors who are coming back to town.

🥶 The bottom line: It will be extremely cold today — make sure your car is stocked with a survival kit and wear layers of loose, lightweight clothing, according to the National Weather Service.