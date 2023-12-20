It's been a big news year for Des Moines, ranging from major education reforms, the opening of Oak Park and the sale of Kum & Go.

Driving the news: The stories you were most interested in involved hyper-local politics that affected your everyday lives and where you live.

Below are the top three most-read stories from Axios Des Moines in 2023:

1. Iowa Democrat loses state job after winning election

In an Axios scoop, Polk County Democratic Party chair Sean Bagniewski shared that he was terminated from a state government contract position shortly after winning election to the Iowa House.

Why it matters: Iowa law requires workers elected to a government office be granted a leave of absence from their regular employment.

The latest: Bagniewski now works as the federal grant administrator for the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

2. Canceled Trump rally leaves ruts at Water Works

While former President Donald Trump didn't show for a canceled rally over the summer due to tornado concerns, vehicles from his campaign left lasting deep ruts surrounding Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

Why it matters: The ruts amounted to over $1,000 in damages and some areas had to be resodded.

What happened: The Trump campaign acknowledged the damage and agreed to pay for the fixes, as stipulated in its rental contract, said Sam Carrell of Des Moines Water Works.

3. No more sliced cheese, white rice under Iowa SNAP bill

In the first iteration of a bill restricting SNAP benefits, Iowa Republican lawmakers proposed strict rules that severely limited what beneficiaries could buy, including a new prohibition on American cheese and white grains.

State of play: That was later removed, but a bill was signed into law this year limiting assets to $15K, excluding the value of a household's home, a car and up to $10K on a second car.