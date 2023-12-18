Thrifting around Des Moines for the holidays
Linh here. The older I get, the more I think about my daily consumption of just "stuff."
Why it matters: Consuming today just takes a click. But at least one study shows that a home with too much stuff can actually lead to higher levels of anxiety, according to Time.
Driving the news: I love shopping but still worry about the environmental impact of it. So I've been buying second-hand more often and this year, decided to try and get presents for others from local thrift shops.
- My criteria was simple: Second-hand items I would be happy receiving myself and not necessarily inexpensive.
Goodwill
If you're willing to put the time in, Goodwill usually has something interesting at a bargain. Great for a white elephant gift bag!
What I found: Two pairs of new Merino wool socks ($7.50), a Rae Dunn "work" mug ($1.99), a green embroidered Grand View College shirt ($5) and a cute felt snowman stocking ($3.99).
- I didn't attend Grand View, but it was a cool, minimalist shirt in a color I liked and you know its vintage because it says "Grand View College." And wool socks are always a great gift!
If you go: 6630 Mills Civic Pkwy., WDM
Worn
This modern resale designer boutique has well-regarded brands and sells nice, high-quality women's items. Plus: You can sell your own clothes here.
What I found: A large, red Coach tote bag ($103) and a cute chevron "gold" bracelet ($15).
- The bag looked new and was cheaper than other similar Coach bags I had found online.
If you go: 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy. Suite #160, WDM
Divine Times Vintage
The second-hand store in the Highland Park neighborhood showcases curated items from a variety of vendors. It's dripping in nostalgia and mid century-modern vibes.
What I found: A mushroom teapot ($16), a Carlisle trucker hat ($24) and a fish basket ($40).
- All of these items are great talkers and I wanted them for myself!
If you go: 521 Euclid Ave., Des Moines
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.