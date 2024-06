Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nov 22, 2023 - Things to Do

Graphic: Axios Visuals No Thanksgiving is complete without your very own Iowa bingo card.

Why it matters: Sitting around all day is boring.