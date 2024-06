Plans for the former Whittier Elementary School at 1350 E. Washington Ave. include outdoor garden space. Rendering: Courtesy of Sequel Architecture /via the Greenleaf Center

Some of the first renderings of what the former Whittier Elementary School would look like after a $1.2 million renovation is completed were recently released. Why it matters: The nearly 150-year-old building near Union Park is a landmark that neighbors are trying to save.

Catch up fast: As we told you in August, the plan would turn the vacant building into offices, a café and shared space for other groups.

Driving the news: A rezoning request necessary for the project to move forward was recommended for approval by the DSM Plan and Zoning Commission to the City Council last week.

If approved, work on the $1.2 million project could start in coming weeks, Kelli Lydon of the Greenleaf Center, the nonprofit started by neighbors that's overseeing the project, tells Axios.

What's next: A project completion date is uncertain but some areas could be ready for occupants by this winter, Lydon says.