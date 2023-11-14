First Bite: A wild boar sloppy joe at Des Moines' "dog Disneyland"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Porter-Rinsky ($16) is a wild boar sloppy joe with $1 of every sandwich going to support a program that helps care for pets whose owners can't afford their care. Photo: Courtesy of Paws & Pints

👋 Jason here. Paws & Pints' representatives invited me to sample their new menu for humans last week. I was initially skeptical about eating lunch at a dog "spaw" and "bonetique" but soon discovered this spot is worth barking about.

Catch up fast: The seven-acre "Disneyland for dogs" opened last year near the airport on the city's far southwest edge.

The facility includes "Your Best Friend's Bar," a full restaurant for humans.

Driving the news: Paws' owners recently recruited chef AJ Briggs, who helped open Tupelo Honey last year.

They've also opened a heated outdoor enclosed area where people can eat alongside dogs.

Of note: You don't need a dog date to eat here.

The restaurant has a growing dogless clientele, some who just want to spend time in areas where they can pet some pooches, marketing director Jamie Lamb tells Axios.

Zoom in: New regular menu options include a vegan burrito bowl ($16) with black beans, cilantro lime rice and seasonal veggies. Chicken or chorizo can be added.

Loaded fries ($12) are covered in house-made cheese sauce and topped with sour cream, green onions and bacon.

Plus, they offer barbecue specialties smoked on site every Wednesday.

🐗 On my plate: The Porter-Rinksy, a slow-cooked wild boar sloppy joe with pickled peppers.

I also had a side of mac & cheese that I mixed with some of the last sandwich morsels on my plate.

My thought bubble: The savory/sweet sandwich is by itself worth a visit.

I'm not aware of another place in the metro with wild boar on the menu.

⏰ Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday, 10am-9pm; Saturday 10am-9pm; and Sunday 10am-7pm.

6218 Willowmear Dr., in DSM.

Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.