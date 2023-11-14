First Bite: A wild boar sloppy joe at Des Moines' "dog Disneyland"
👋 Jason here. Paws & Pints' representatives invited me to sample their new menu for humans last week.
- I was initially skeptical about eating lunch at a dog "spaw" and "bonetique" but soon discovered this spot is worth barking about.
Catch up fast: The seven-acre "Disneyland for dogs" opened last year near the airport on the city's far southwest edge.
- The facility includes "Your Best Friend's Bar," a full restaurant for humans.
Driving the news: Paws' owners recently recruited chef AJ Briggs, who helped open Tupelo Honey last year.
- They've also opened a heated outdoor enclosed area where people can eat alongside dogs.
Of note: You don't need a dog date to eat here.
- The restaurant has a growing dogless clientele, some who just want to spend time in areas where they can pet some pooches, marketing director Jamie Lamb tells Axios.
Zoom in: New regular menu options include a vegan burrito bowl ($16) with black beans, cilantro lime rice and seasonal veggies. Chicken or chorizo can be added.
- Loaded fries ($12) are covered in house-made cheese sauce and topped with sour cream, green onions and bacon.
Plus, they offer barbecue specialties smoked on site every Wednesday.
🐗 On my plate: The Porter-Rinksy, a slow-cooked wild boar sloppy joe with pickled peppers.
- I also had a side of mac & cheese that I mixed with some of the last sandwich morsels on my plate.
My thought bubble: The savory/sweet sandwich is by itself worth a visit.
- I'm not aware of another place in the metro with wild boar on the menu.
⏰ Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday, 10am-9pm; Saturday 10am-9pm; and Sunday 10am-7pm.
- 6218 Willowmear Dr., in DSM.
Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.