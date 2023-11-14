Nov 14, 2023 - Food and Drink

First Bite: A wild boar sloppy joe at Des Moines' "dog Disneyland"

headshot
A photo of the Porter-Rinksy.

The Porter-Rinsky ($16) is a wild boar sloppy joe with $1 of every sandwich going to support a program that helps care for pets whose owners can't afford their care. Photo: Courtesy of Paws & Pints

👋 Jason here. Paws & Pints' representatives invited me to sample their new menu for humans last week.

  • I was initially skeptical about eating lunch at a dog "spaw" and "bonetique" but soon discovered this spot is worth barking about.

Catch up fast: The seven-acre "Disneyland for dogs" opened last year near the airport on the city's far southwest edge.

Driving the news: Paws' owners recently recruited chef AJ Briggs, who helped open Tupelo Honey last year.

  • They've also opened a heated outdoor enclosed area where people can eat alongside dogs.

Of note: You don't need a dog date to eat here.

  • The restaurant has a growing dogless clientele, some who just want to spend time in areas where they can pet some pooches, marketing director Jamie Lamb tells Axios.

Zoom in: New regular menu options include a vegan burrito bowl ($16) with black beans, cilantro lime rice and seasonal veggies. Chicken or chorizo can be added.

  • Loaded fries ($12) are covered in house-made cheese sauce and topped with sour cream, green onions and bacon.

Plus, they offer barbecue specialties smoked on site every Wednesday.

🐗 On my plate: The Porter-Rinksy, a slow-cooked wild boar sloppy joe with pickled peppers.

  • I also had a side of mac & cheese that I mixed with some of the last sandwich morsels on my plate.

My thought bubble: The savory/sweet sandwich is by itself worth a visit.

  • I'm not aware of another place in the metro with wild boar on the menu.

⏰ Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday, 10am-9pm; Saturday 10am-9pm; and Sunday 10am-7pm.

  • 6218 Willowmear Dr., in DSM.

Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more