Two Iowa Republican reps on Dems watch list

Iowa Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-LeClaire) and Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) are among 10 GOP incumbents whose congressional districts "could be incredibly competitive in 2024," according to a memo from a Democratic PAC following last week's elections. Why it matters: Democrats believe election results offer evidence that the party can expand its numbers in districts previously won by former President Trump, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

If they're right, Iowa's four U.S. House districts might no longer all be Republican after 2024.

State of play: Miller-Meeks won by just six votes following months of recounts in 2020.

She won re-election in 2022 by a seven percentage point margin against UI law professor Christina Bohannan, who is again challenging her for the 1st Congressional District seat next year.

Meanwhile, Hinson won re-election in 2022 over state Sen. Liz Mathis by an eight percentage point margin.

Cedar Falls businesswoman Sarah Corkery is trying to unseat Hinson for the 2nd District seat in 2024.

Of note: The districts cover the eastern portions of the state and have large percentages of no-party voters.

Separately, Democrat Lanon Baccam announced last week that he's running against incumbent Zach Nunn (R-Bondurant) in the 3rd District, which includes Polk County.