Two Iowa Republican reps on Dems watch list
Iowa Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-LeClaire) and Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) are among 10 GOP incumbents whose congressional districts "could be incredibly competitive in 2024," according to a memo from a Democratic PAC following last week's elections.
Why it matters: Democrats believe election results offer evidence that the party can expand its numbers in districts previously won by former President Trump, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.
- If they're right, Iowa's four U.S. House districts might no longer all be Republican after 2024.
State of play: Miller-Meeks won by just six votes following months of recounts in 2020.
- She won re-election in 2022 by a seven percentage point margin against UI law professor Christina Bohannan, who is again challenging her for the 1st Congressional District seat next year.
Meanwhile, Hinson won re-election in 2022 over state Sen. Liz Mathis by an eight percentage point margin.
- Cedar Falls businesswoman Sarah Corkery is trying to unseat Hinson for the 2nd District seat in 2024.
Of note: The districts cover the eastern portions of the state and have large percentages of no-party voters.
Separately, Democrat Lanon Baccam announced last week that he's running against incumbent Zach Nunn (R-Bondurant) in the 3rd District, which includes Polk County.
- Democrat Ryan Melton is again running against Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), in Iowa's 4th District.
