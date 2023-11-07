22 mins ago - News

First look: Falcon Apartments, a luxury residential development

Falcon Apartments are proposed for a site at 1435 Mulberry St. Rendering: ASK Studio via the city of Des Moines

Falcon Apartments' initial review goes before the city's Urban Design Review Board Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The $62 million, 202-unit apartment building near Western Gateway Park will be among the largest residential developments of that section of downtown.

Catch up fast: The project is on a nearly 1.4-acre site that was previously the headquarters for the Des Moines Area Religious Council, which moved last year.

Zoom in: If approved, the seven-level Falcon will have a mix of studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments and nearly 225 garage or surface parking lot spaces, according to documents submitted to the review board.

  • It'll also have a pool, fitness center and resident lounge.

State of play: Construction is anticipated to start next fall with a spring 2026 completion.

A drawing of the Falcoln complex.
A view of the proposed Falcon Apartments from the northeast.
