First look: Falcon Apartments, a luxury residential development
Falcon Apartments' initial review goes before the city's Urban Design Review Board Tuesday morning.
Why it matters: The $62 million, 202-unit apartment building near Western Gateway Park will be among the largest residential developments of that section of downtown.
Catch up fast: The project is on a nearly 1.4-acre site that was previously the headquarters for the Des Moines Area Religious Council, which moved last year.
- St. Louis-based Double Eagle Development is proposing the project.
Zoom in: If approved, the seven-level Falcon will have a mix of studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments and nearly 225 garage or surface parking lot spaces, according to documents submitted to the review board.
- It'll also have a pool, fitness center and resident lounge.
State of play: Construction is anticipated to start next fall with a spring 2026 completion.
