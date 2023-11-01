Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Russ Trimble rides his bike during the Mayor's Bike Ride. Photo: Courtesy of City of West Des Moines

West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble says he isn't a morning or a night person, but a middle-of-the-day person.

"The older I get, the worse that becomes," he tells Axios.

Driving the news: Trimble was elected mayor in 2021 after serving on the West Des Moines City Council.

He's since helped oversee Valley Junction home improvement initiatives and redevelopment of the Valley West Mall area.

Here's how Trimble starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 6:30am.

🍳 Breakfast: He goes to QuikTrip on 22nd Street almost every morning and gets a 32 oz. cup of Diet Mountain Dew with some Rooster Booster.

"I love the smell of coffee, I hate the taste of it. I think I would throw up if I drank coffee."

📚 What he's reading: Emails between his jobs as mayor and as chief of staff for the state Treasurer's office.

He also reads local news outlets like Axios Des Moines and the Register.

💡 How Trimble stays organized: Back in high school, he learned that "I am my best when I'm busiest."