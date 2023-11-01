44 mins ago - News
Morning Routine: How West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble starts his day
West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble says he isn't a morning or a night person, but a middle-of-the-day person.
- "The older I get, the worse that becomes," he tells Axios.
Driving the news: Trimble was elected mayor in 2021 after serving on the West Des Moines City Council.
- He's since helped oversee Valley Junction home improvement initiatives and redevelopment of the Valley West Mall area.
Here's how Trimble starts his day:
⏰ Wake up: 6:30am.
🍳 Breakfast: He goes to QuikTrip on 22nd Street almost every morning and gets a 32 oz. cup of Diet Mountain Dew with some Rooster Booster.
- "I love the smell of coffee, I hate the taste of it. I think I would throw up if I drank coffee."
📚 What he's reading: Emails between his jobs as mayor and as chief of staff for the state Treasurer's office.
- He also reads local news outlets like Axios Des Moines and the Register.
💡 How Trimble stays organized: Back in high school, he learned that "I am my best when I'm busiest."
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.