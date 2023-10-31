It's Halloween and time for some holiday shopping

2 hours ago - News

headshot
Illustration of a halloween pumpkin with a Christmas bow

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

It's only Halloween but you may already be running behind on holiday shopping.

Why it matters: The concentration of holiday sales typically seen in December has been shrinking since the mid 1990s, according to Wells Fargo' 2023 Holiday Sales Outlook.

  • The traditional holiday season ended with the pandemic, which pushed more deals online and caused retailers to spread out demand, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

State of play: Total retail sales in November and December — excluding those from auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants — are expected to increase 5% this season as compared to last year, according to Wells Fargo's forecast.

  • But December's share is generally getting smaller as major retailers like Amazon run holiday events as early as October, according to the report.

Zoom in: Almost half of consumers started winter holiday shopping before November last year.

Yes, but: Almost 60% of people still don't plan to finish their holiday shopping until December, according to NFR's September consumer survey.

🎁 Worthy of your time: Some of the metro's most popular holiday shopping events are still ahead.

