It's Halloween and time for some holiday shopping

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's only Halloween but you may already be running behind on holiday shopping.

Why it matters: The concentration of holiday sales typically seen in December has been shrinking since the mid 1990s, according to Wells Fargo' 2023 Holiday Sales Outlook.

The traditional holiday season ended with the pandemic, which pushed more deals online and caused retailers to spread out demand, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

State of play: Total retail sales in November and December — excluding those from auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants — are expected to increase 5% this season as compared to last year, according to Wells Fargo's forecast.

But December's share is generally getting smaller as major retailers like Amazon run holiday events as early as October, according to the report.

Zoom in: Almost half of consumers started winter holiday shopping before November last year.

That's up from 39% in 2019 and this year is shaping up to follow the same trend, according to the National Retail Federation.

Yes, but: Almost 60% of people still don't plan to finish their holiday shopping until December, according to NFR's September consumer survey.

🎁 Worthy of your time: Some of the metro's most popular holiday shopping events are still ahead.