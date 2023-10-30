Des Moines Voter Guide: Meet the at-large City Council candidates

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jason Benell, left, and Carl Voss. Photos: Courtesy of the candidates

Two candidates are vying for an at-large seat on the Des Moines City Council in the Nov. 7 election.

Why it matters: It's one of two council seats that represent the entire city.

The seats were called upon frequently in recent months to represent Ward 1 more closely during the extended absences of former Council Member Indira Sheumaker, who resigned in August.

📛 The candidates

Jason Benell, 39, is a U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Iraq in 2005. He's president of the Iowa Atheists and Freethinkers and served on multiple human rights and Democratic party boards and task forces.

39, is a U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Iraq in 2005. He's president of the Iowa Atheists and Freethinkers and served on multiple human rights and Democratic party boards and task forces. Carl Voss, 74, is the incumbent, serving since 2020. He was also an interim Ward 4 council member in 2013-2014, a former photo editor at the Des Moines Register and serves on multiple metro-area boards. He did not respond to Axios' speed round questions.

👍👎 Speed round:

🤰 Would you support or oppose a city ordinance to make DSM an abortion sanctuary city?

Benell: 👍 The city should stand up for the rights of its citizens and residents, even if the state is the perpetrator of the abrogation of said rights.

👍 The city should stand up for the rights of its citizens and residents, even if the state is the perpetrator of the abrogation of said rights. Voss: ❓

🧨 Would you support allocating a special annual police force to patrol and write illegal fireworks citations?

Benell: 👎 I oppose the use and firing of fireworks within the city limits, particularly around residential neighborhoods. Rather than using police in this situation, I would prefer fire safety alongside or in place of a police presence. I would also be in favor of creating designated areas for them to be used away from homes if we are going to be stuck with legal fireworks consumption in the state.

👎 I oppose the use and firing of fireworks within the city limits, particularly around residential neighborhoods. Rather than using police in this situation, I would prefer fire safety alongside or in place of a police presence. I would also be in favor of creating designated areas for them to be used away from homes if we are going to be stuck with legal fireworks consumption in the state. Voss: ❓

🚗 Would you support more (👍) or fewer (👎) DSM street diets?

Benell: 👍

👍 Voss: ❓

❌ Should the city set an attendance policy for council members and the mayor?

Benell: 👍 My only concern about the current attendance policy is there doesn't seem to be any allowance for bereavement, medical or remote attendance if an absence is expected. I support a policy, but I would like it to be a bit more discerning in its allowances and application.

👍 My only concern about the current attendance policy is there doesn't seem to be any allowance for bereavement, medical or remote attendance if an absence is expected. I support a policy, but I would like it to be a bit more discerning in its allowances and application. Voss: ❓

⛔️ Would you support banning soliciting from streets, regardless of median widths?

Benell: 👎

👎 Voss: ❓

🔎 Going deeper

🧐 What do you think is the biggest problem facing DSM?

Benell: Affordable housing and underdevelopment. Far too many areas in our city are too expensive and lack sufficient transportation or amenities. This also means the city isn't necessarily future proof for a changing climate and changing transportation needs.

Affordable housing and underdevelopment. Far too many areas in our city are too expensive and lack sufficient transportation or amenities. This also means the city isn't necessarily future proof for a changing climate and changing transportation needs. Voss: I suspect each of my council colleagues has a bundle of top issues! I'll pick one: Stronger neighborhoods. I address this through initiatives to improve home ownership, property value and neighborhoods. Gimme a chance to do more!

🤹‍♂️ How should the city help downtown enhance its vibrancy?

Benell: Our downtown is already vibrant and I want to find ways to make underdeveloped areas in the city just as vibrant. There is much we can do with grants and incentives to make the entire city flourish and ensure communities remain places people wish to invest in rather than leave.

Voss: A significant development has been the reintroduction of foot patrols by off-duty police officers. This initiative has been enthusiastically welcomed by local businesses, employees and residents alike.

😎 What's 1 fun thing voters don't know about you?

Benell: I am a soccer coach.

I am a soccer coach. Voss: When I was a Capital Striders board member and race director, I led the initiative to introduce doggy doo-doo stations to the metro area — the first four ringing Gray's Lake. Capital Striders underwrote the expense from proceeds of a couple of races I directed at the time. Fun stuff!

✍️ Summarize the city in five words or less.

Benell: Greatest city in the universe.

Greatest city in the universe. Voss: Des Moines looks best behind handlebars.

