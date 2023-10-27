Share on email (opens in new window)

Brew's renovation of the former Valero convenience store at 4140 Southwest Park Ave. includes parking lot and sidewalk improvements. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Brew, an Iowa coffee and convenience store chain, will make its metro debut in coming months.

Details: The company's $1M+ plan is to renovate a longtime vacant convenience store near Water Works Park.

It'll focus on coffee but will also sell beer, wine and liquor.

Gasoline won't be sold from the site.

Zoom in: While there will be some outdoor seating, much of the business will be to-go.

Renovations include a drive-up window for non-alcoholic sales.

Diving the news: The City Council unanimously approved rezoning this week that allows Brew to sell liquor despite a unanimous recommendation from the Plan & Zoning Commission last month to deny the request.

Multiple neighbors objected in written responses to the city's zoning notifications, citing concerns about the potential for increased crime or property devaluation.

Yes, but: The Southwestern Hills Neighborhood Association sent a letter to council members prior to this week's meeting to voice support for the proposal, citing things like the busines's track record in other communities.

The storefront, which has been vacant for several years, is prone to vandalism and trash, neighborhood president George Davis noted in the letter.

Plus, the proposal will connect a currently incomplete sidewalk along Southwest 42nd Street, Councilperson Carl Voss said in the meeting.

Of note: Part of Brew's overall business plan is to rehabilitate convenience store properties, general manager Inder Singh told the City Council this week.