Brew is coming to Des Moines
Brew, an Iowa coffee and convenience store chain, will make its metro debut in coming months.
Details: The company's $1M+ plan is to renovate a longtime vacant convenience store near Water Works Park.
- It'll focus on coffee but will also sell beer, wine and liquor.
- Gasoline won't be sold from the site.
Zoom in: While there will be some outdoor seating, much of the business will be to-go.
- Renovations include a drive-up window for non-alcoholic sales.
Diving the news: The City Council unanimously approved rezoning this week that allows Brew to sell liquor despite a unanimous recommendation from the Plan & Zoning Commission last month to deny the request.
- Multiple neighbors objected in written responses to the city's zoning notifications, citing concerns about the potential for increased crime or property devaluation.
Yes, but: The Southwestern Hills Neighborhood Association sent a letter to council members prior to this week's meeting to voice support for the proposal, citing things like the busines's track record in other communities.
- The storefront, which has been vacant for several years, is prone to vandalism and trash, neighborhood president George Davis noted in the letter.
Plus, the proposal will connect a currently incomplete sidewalk along Southwest 42nd Street, Councilperson Carl Voss said in the meeting.
Of note: Part of Brew's overall business plan is to rehabilitate convenience store properties, general manager Inder Singh told the City Council this week.
- The company plans to add 10 to 15 additional metro-area stores in the next two years, spokesperson Joe Kelly tells Axios.
