Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 20-22
Friday
😍 Admire some animals during the Fall Alpaca Spectacular at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 8am-5pm Friday and Saturday; 8am-end-of-show Sunday.
- Free!
🎸 Enjoy live music from local singer JohnPaul Burtch at The Hall DSM, 7-9pm.
- Free!
Saturday
- 😱 Escape this house: A themed interactive event at the historic Jordan House Museum in WDM, noon-6pm
- Tickets: $25.
⁉️ Ask a question: The mayoral and Ward 1 DSM City Council forum at Drake University's Olmstead Building, 5pm-7pm.
- Free!
🎭 Unmask the singer: Local celebrities perform during a fundraiser for The Salvation Army at Hoyt Sherman Place, 6pm.
- Tickets: $35-$125.
Sunday
🚴♂️ Get sweaty: DSM Dirty Duathlon mountain bike/trail run races start between 10am-1pm at Greenwood park.
- Registration: $30-$35.
🎷 Chill out: Jazz Hall of Fame Reception and Concert, 5pm at Noce.
- Tickets: $20-$25.
🥾 Join Wander Women for a free hike and mountain bike ride at the Des Moines Biergarten. Starts at 1:30pm.
