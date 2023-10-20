Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 20-22

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday

😍 Admire some animals during the Fall Alpaca Spectacular at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 8am-5pm Friday and Saturday; 8am-end-of-show Sunday.

Free!

🎸 Enjoy live music from local singer JohnPaul Burtch at The Hall DSM, 7-9pm.

Free!

Saturday

😱 Escape this house: A themed interactive event at the historic Jordan House Museum in WDM, noon-6pm

A themed interactive event at the historic Jordan House Museum in WDM, noon-6pm Tickets: $25.

⁉️ Ask a question: The mayoral and Ward 1 DSM City Council forum at Drake University's Olmstead Building, 5pm-7pm.

Free!

🎭 Unmask the singer: Local celebrities perform during a fundraiser for The Salvation Army at Hoyt Sherman Place, 6pm.

Tickets: $35-$125.

Sunday

🚴‍♂️ Get sweaty: DSM Dirty Duathlon mountain bike/trail run races start between 10am-1pm at Greenwood park.

Registration: $30-$35.

🎷 Chill out: Jazz Hall of Fame Reception and Concert, 5pm at Noce.

Tickets: $20-$25.

🥾 Join Wander Women for a free hike and mountain bike ride at the Des Moines Biergarten. Starts at 1:30pm.